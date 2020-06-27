Rishabh Pant can bring a lot to Indian cricket team once he starts scoring: Batting coach Vikram Rathour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Rishabh Pant

2019 hasn't been a year to remember for Rishabh Pant. Despite backing from veterans, he was picked as a replacement player in India's World Cup 2019 squad. Following the heartbreaking exit, he was given the golden opportunity to prove his worth amid MS Dhoni's sabbatical and the team management keeping away competition for his spot. But the youngster crumbled under the immense pressure of filling Dhoni's shoes as by early 2020, Pant saw himself being named as second-choice wicketkeeper after surprise entrant KL Rahul, a move supported by both the management and captain Virat Kohli.

But Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour feels that Pant still has the backing of the management and that he still has a lot to contribute to Indian cricket given he starts scoring. Rathour also understands the pressure of replacing Dhoni, but he reckons that it will only make him a better and a stronger cricketer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Rathour said, "He (Rishabh Pant) hasn't had a great last year and hasn't done too well in international cricket. He still has the backing of the team management and we believe he is a special player. He can still bring a lot to the Indian cricket team once he starts scoring."

“MS Dhoni is still around, we don't know what is happening with him, but replacing someone like him is not and was never going to be easy, with the kind of stature he had in international cricket. Pant has had a few failures so he has been under pressure to perform, but something like this makes you a stronger and better player," Rathour added.

Pant had found competition for his spot when the selectors roped in Sanju Samson last year for the Bangladesh series. But the youngster managed to get only two opportunities.

Rahul walked into the frame after Pant had incurred an injury during the home ODI series against Australia. Rahul returned with impressive numbers as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper, hence winning the trust of the management and the skipper which eventually saw him bagging the primary spot.

