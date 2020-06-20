Very smart and humour intact: Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain engage in funny banter

Saturday, June 20, 2020
     
The two great captains of modern-day cricket have collided many times on the field during cricketing days but this time they chose Twitter to pull each other's leg.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2020 11:45 IST
Former cricketing greats Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain engaged in a funny banter on Saturday. The two great captains of modern-day cricket have collided many times on the field during cricketing days but this time they chose Twitter to pull each other's leg. 

Exactly 24 years ago, former India skipper Ganguly made his Test debut and ruled the iconic Lord's with a brilliant century. Ganguly took to Twitter on Saturday to share a collage consist of memories of his debut Test.

Ganguly wrote: "Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci."

Hussain didn't take much time to pull Ganguly's leg and replied to his tweet: "No pictures of you bowling that week .. Winking face."

The current BCCI president at his witty best replied: "I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket."

Ganguly took the banter thing onto a next level by posting a rare image of iconic 2002 Natwest Trophy of him and Nasser. Ganguly asked the former England captain: "Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age Thinking face...need my mates help @nassercricket."

The duo shared a couple of GIF files after that. Nasser then took a cheeky dig and replied: "Or just waiting for you at the toss again."

Ganguly praised Nasser's humour and wished for his good health: "I like the toss one better .. very smart and humour intact ..stay well mate ..stay safe ...."

It was on July 13, 2002 when Ganguly and his young team won the NatWest Trophy final, chasing down a steep target of 326 with three balls to spare. While Kaif played a brilliant knock of 87 not out, he was well supported by Yuvraj Singh who scored 69 and both helped India script one of the most memorable wins in the history of the game.

Following the win, Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony following -- an image which is still fresh in the minds of all the cricket lovers in India.

