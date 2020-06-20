Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Very smart and humour intact: Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain engage in funny banter

Former cricketing greats Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain engaged in a funny banter on Saturday. The two great captains of modern-day cricket have collided many times on the field during cricketing days but this time they chose Twitter to pull each other's leg.

Exactly 24 years ago, former India skipper Ganguly made his Test debut and ruled the iconic Lord's with a brilliant century. Ganguly took to Twitter on Saturday to share a collage consist of memories of his debut Test.

Ganguly wrote: "Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci."

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Hussain didn't take much time to pull Ganguly's leg and replied to his tweet: "No pictures of you bowling that week .. Winking face."

No pictures of you bowling that week .. 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

The current BCCI president at his witty best replied: "I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket."

I always protect my dear friends @nassercricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Ganguly took the banter thing onto a next level by posting a rare image of iconic 2002 Natwest Trophy of him and Nasser. Ganguly asked the former England captain: "Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age Thinking face...need my mates help @nassercricket."

Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age 🤔...need my mates help @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/LtVUFxw5N2 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

The duo shared a couple of GIF files after that. Nasser then took a cheeky dig and replied: "Or just waiting for you at the toss again."

Young Nass , already thinking about captaincy @nassercricket pic.twitter.com/B4UYwR9XHj — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

Or just waiting for you at the toss again 😂 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

Ganguly praised Nasser's humour and wished for his good health: "I like the toss one better .. very smart and humour intact ..stay well mate ..stay safe ...."

I like the toss one better 🤔.. very smart and humour intact .😄..stay well mate ..stay safe .... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

And you bud 👍 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 19, 2020

It was on July 13, 2002 when Ganguly and his young team won the NatWest Trophy final, chasing down a steep target of 326 with three balls to spare. While Kaif played a brilliant knock of 87 not out, he was well supported by Yuvraj Singh who scored 69 and both helped India script one of the most memorable wins in the history of the game.

Following the win, Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony following -- an image which is still fresh in the minds of all the cricket lovers in India.

