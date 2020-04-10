Friday, April 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Umar Akmal to not contest PCB corruption charges

Umar Akmal to not contest PCB corruption charges

The judge will now issue sanctions against Akmal which could range from a six-month suspension to a lifetime ban.

AP AP
Islamabad Published on: April 10, 2020 10:07 IST
umar akmal, umar akmal pcb, umar akmal corruption charges, umar akmal ban
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The judge will now issue sanctions against Akmal which could range from a six-month suspension to a lifetime ban.

Batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to contest charges of corruption by the Pakistan Cricket Board, meaning his case will go straight to a judge to impose sanctions.

The PCB says it has referred the case to the chairman of its disciplinary panel, Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, who is a retired Lahore High Court judge.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The judge will now issue sanctions against Akmal which could range from a six-month suspension to a lifetime ban.

The PCB formally charged Akmal last month for two breaches of its anti-corruption code in relation to not disclosing invitations to engage in corrupt conduct.

Akmal submitted a written reply late last month. However, the PCB says he did not request a hearing before its anti-corruption tribunal.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X