U19 World Cup, Final: Twitter reacts as Bangladesh clinch maiden title

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETWORLDCUP Bangladesh lifted their maiden U-19 World Cup title after registering a 3-wicket victory over India in the final.

Bangladesh U-19 team rode skipper Akbar Ali's heroic unbeaten knock to stun India and win their maiden World Cup by three wickets via D/L method in a nerve-wrenching final, interrupted by rain towards the end, here on Sunday.

Akbar remained not out on 43 off 77 balls (4x4, 1x6) and showed nerves of steel at his young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) who hit the winning runs to break into emotional celebrations.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon top scored with 47 from 79 deliveries and batted through pain after he had to retire hurt when he was batting on 25.

For India, leggie Ravi Bishnoi returned superb figures of 4/30 and was the highest wicket taker (17 wickets) as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 and was also the top-scorer with 400 runs.

Bishnoi also became the highest Indian wicket-taker in U-19 World Cup history.

This was the Indian colts' first loss at this tournament in 12 matches since their defeat against West Indies in the final of the 2016 edition. They have won the U-19 World Cup four times and were chasing a record-extending fifth title.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

I can't express my happiness in words. What a moment it is for us. Well done boys. Lots of love and wishes for all of you. #FutureStars #Champion #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/sP3mBBlHYU — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) February 9, 2020

This is India’s first loss after 11 consecutive wins in the #U19CWC. One bad day doesn’t define their talent and skills. Lots to be proud of for this young unit. Yashasvi, Bishnoi, Garg, Kartik, Atharva, Sushant, Divyash and more. Well done, guys. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2020

Congratulations to #Bangladesh u19 team for winning the World Cup. Must do lot of great things for their cricket. Well tried India #IndvsBan #WorldCup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh U19 team for winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

You made the whole country proud. #BANvIND #U19CWCFinal — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) February 9, 2020

No matter the result, Team India has still made us proud at the U19 Cricket World Cup.



You were exceptional through out the series.



Well played boys! #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/1lgsQT7KLX — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 9, 2020

This was a great final U-19 WORLD CUP.....congratulations @BCBtigers for winning the U19 World Cup..Team india chin up don’t worry u guys played like a champion @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 9, 2020