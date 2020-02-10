U19 World Cup, Final: Twitter reacts as Bangladesh clinch maiden title

Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Bangladesh lifted their maiden U-19 World Cup title after registering a 3-wicket victory over India in the final.

February 10, 2020
Bangladesh U-19 team rode skipper Akbar Ali's heroic unbeaten knock to stun India and win their maiden World Cup by three wickets via D/L method in a nerve-wrenching final, interrupted by rain towards the end, here on Sunday.

Akbar remained not out on 43 off 77 balls (4x4, 1x6) and showed nerves of steel at his young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) who hit the winning runs to break into emotional celebrations.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon top scored with 47 from 79 deliveries and batted through pain after he had to retire hurt when he was batting on 25.

For India, leggie Ravi Bishnoi returned superb figures of 4/30 and was the highest wicket taker (17 wickets) as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 and was also the top-scorer with 400 runs.

Bishnoi also became the highest Indian wicket-taker in U-19 World Cup history.

This was the Indian colts' first loss at this tournament in 12 matches since their defeat against West Indies in the final of the 2016 edition. They have won the U-19 World Cup four times and were chasing a record-extending fifth title.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

