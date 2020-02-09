U-19 World Cup Final: Bangladesh, India players get into altercation moments after match ends

Image Source : TWITTER Ugly scenes unfold at the Senwes Park after U19 World Cup final

Ugly scenes unfolded at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday just moments after Rakibul Hasan hit the winning run to help Bangladesh lift their maiden U19 World Cup title.

Bangladesh players started sprinting in, running wildly towards the centre as Rakibul hit the winning run off Atharva Ankolekar to help Bangladesh beat India by three wickets via the DLS method after rain delayed the summit clash. It seemed to be that something was said at the Indian players and the players from two teams got into an altercation before the umpires intervened. However, it is yet to understand as to who initiated the scene and what was said. Cameras did not focus much on the fight as it turned its attention on the celebratory scenes.

Bangladesh bowlers performed clinically to restrict India to 177 despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's valiant 88. The bowlers managed to scalp the last seven wickets off just 42 deliveries while conceding 22 runs only.

In reply, Bangladesh started on a promising note with the openers stitching 50 runs before Ravi Bishnoi ran through the top and middle-order, picking four wickets. But Bangladesh fought back valiantly with Parvez Hossain Emon scoring 47 and skipper Akbar Ali managing an unbeaten 43. Towards the end, rain had delayed the proceedings and reduced the target down to 170. Rakibul hit a boundary and two singles to wrap up the chase.

"When I entered, we needed a partnership. I told my partner that and we shouldn't lose a wicket. The planning was simple. We knew that India won't let it easy, they are a challenging side. We knew it would be a difficult chase. I am a person who wants to keep things simple. In the first half, I didn't get much chance. So wanted to prove a point," said the Bangladesh skipper who was adjudged with the Man of the Match player.