  5. 'From getting hit for 6 sixes to taking 500 Test wickets': Twitter hails 'legend' Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as he dismissed West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2020 18:25 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

England pacer Stuart Broad became the seventh cricketer in the sport's history to take 500 wickets in Tests. He achieved the feat during the final Test of the series against West Indies in Manchester.

Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite to reach the 500-wicket mark.

As he achieved the remarkable feat, Twitter hailed Stuart Broad. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wrote, "Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI."

The official handle of England Cricket wrote, "An England great. A legend of the game. So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours!"

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, wrote, "500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling."

The fans also hailed Stuart Broad for his feat:

