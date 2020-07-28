'From getting hit for 6 sixes to taking 500 Test wickets': Twitter hails 'legend' Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad became the seventh cricketer in the sport's history to take 500 wickets in Tests. He achieved the feat during the final Test of the series against West Indies in Manchester.
Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite to reach the 500-wicket mark.
As he achieved the remarkable feat, Twitter hailed Stuart Broad. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wrote, "Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI."
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020
The official handle of England Cricket wrote, "An England great. A legend of the game. So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours!"
An England great 🦁— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2020
A legend of the game 👑
So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours! 🏴🏏 pic.twitter.com/W69G9CI9SR
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, wrote, "500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling."
500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling. #ENGvsWI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 28, 2020
The fans also hailed Stuart Broad for his feat:
500 Test wickets for Stuart Broad.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2020
In 2007, he was hit for 6 sixes by Yuvraj in a T20I match and 13 years later, he has completed 500 wicket landmark in Test.
Take a bow, Broad. pic.twitter.com/tyD7JK6KhL
500 wickets in Test cricket is a phenomenal achievement!— Prasanna Sant (@SantPrasanna) July 28, 2020
Well done Stuart Broad!
With some more fuel left in the tank for him, he can scalp a lot more. What a bowling pair, Broad and James Anderson! #ENGvsWI #ENGvWI #Cricket
Stuart Broad - 500 Test wickets. What a legend, a true England great.— Tom Huelin (@TomHuelin1) July 28, 2020
When @StuartBroad8 was smacked for six 6s by Yuvraj, many thought Broad's career graph will go down south. But since then, Broad has fought and worked really hard. Today he becomes the 7th bowler to scalp 500 Test wickets. Well done!— Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) July 28, 2020