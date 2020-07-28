'From getting hit for 6 sixes to taking 500 Test wickets': Twitter hails 'legend' Stuart Broad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as he dismissed West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite.

England pacer Stuart Broad became the seventh cricketer in the sport's history to take 500 wickets in Tests. He achieved the feat during the final Test of the series against West Indies in Manchester.

Broad dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite to reach the 500-wicket mark.

As he achieved the remarkable feat, Twitter hailed Stuart Broad. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wrote, "Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI."

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020

The official handle of England Cricket wrote, "An England great. A legend of the game. So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours!"

An England great 🦁

A legend of the game 👑



So proud that @StuartBroad8 is one of ours! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/W69G9CI9SR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 28, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, wrote, "500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling."

500 to Broad. Keeps coming at you all the time...extremely skilful in Seam-bowling...especially for someone who comes from the land of swing bowling. #ENGvsWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 28, 2020

The fans also hailed Stuart Broad for his feat:

500 Test wickets for Stuart Broad.



In 2007, he was hit for 6 sixes by Yuvraj in a T20I match and 13 years later, he has completed 500 wicket landmark in Test.



Take a bow, Broad. pic.twitter.com/tyD7JK6KhL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2020

500 wickets in Test cricket is a phenomenal achievement!

Well done Stuart Broad!

With some more fuel left in the tank for him, he can scalp a lot more. What a bowling pair, Broad and James Anderson! #ENGvsWI #ENGvWI #Cricket — Prasanna Sant (@SantPrasanna) July 28, 2020

Stuart Broad - 500 Test wickets. What a legend, a true England great. — Tom Huelin (@TomHuelin1) July 28, 2020

When @StuartBroad8 was smacked for six 6s by Yuvraj, many thought Broad's career graph will go down south. But since then, Broad has fought and worked really hard. Today he becomes the 7th bowler to scalp 500 Test wickets. Well done! — Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) July 28, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage