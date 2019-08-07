Sourav Ganguly slams BCCI for sending conflict of interest notice to Rahul Dravid: 'New fashion in Indian cricket'

Image Source : PTI Ganguly slams BCCI for sending conflict of interest notice to Dravid: 'New fashion in Indian cricket'

Cricket Association of Bengal president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its administrators on Tuesday for the new trend that is going on, according to him.

His former teammate Rahul Dravid was sent a 'conflict of interest' notice and that didn't go down well with Ganguly. And, he took to Twitter to express his disappointment regarding the matter.

"New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer," Ganguly retweeted a news article with the Dravid story.





Earlier, Dravid was sent a notice by BCCI Ethics Officer D.K. Jain after the latter received a complain from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. Gupta had earlier complained against Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman.

A senior BCCI functionary confirmed the development and said that Gupta in his complaint has claimed that Dravid is the NCA Director as also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"Yes, Dravid had been sent a notice by Jain last week and has two weeks to reply to the notice," the functionary said.

But it is also believed that Dravid and India Cements are had mutually decided to suspend their association till Dravid works as head at the NCA.

It is this very conflict issue that has seen former players refusing to apply for the posts at the NCA as the current conflict of interest clause in the new BCCI constitution almost makes it impossible for former players to get into the system.

In fact, even with the appointment of the new Cricket Advisory Committee, the trio of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy had to declare if they have any conflict before being appointed to pick the next India coach.

