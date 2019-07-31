Simon Doull unimpressed with Dwayne Bravo's 'Champion' nickname on jersey

Image Source : GLOBAL T20 CANADA WEBSITE Dwayne Bravo

In the ongoing Global T20 Canada League, Winnipeg Hawks' star all-rounder and former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo had the nickname 'champion' instead of his name on his jersey and the decision to do so has left former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull unimpressed.

Bravo had inscribed his nickname 'champion' instead of his real name during a match against Toronto Nationals on Monday. On commentary, Doull clearly stated that using a nickname was highly discouraging for budding youngsters.

"I know this is going to sound a bit pedantic but I don't like that at all. I do not like... put your real name!", said Simon Doull said while commentating.

"It's a new tournament. You're trying to encourage people to know who these players are. Recognize the superstars of the game. Yes, he might think it's cool, but put your real name on your shirt so that the young kids, the older fans, the men, the women that come along to watch this game know exactly who that is. That is Dwayne Bravo. It's not 'Champion'! Champion of what," Doull added.

The former West Indies all-rounder had produced a song 'Champion' after the nation won the 2016 T20 World Cup. The song became a global hit after its release.

However, this is not the first time that a nickname has irked former cricketers. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his disinterest when Dinesh Karthik sported the nickname 'DK' on his jersey during the 2018 Asia Cup.

"Maybe that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. Maybe with the name he can have his initials," Gavaskar had then said on air.

Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 and is currently a T20 player.