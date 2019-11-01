Image Source : BCCI VIDEO SCREENGRAB Shubman Gill knocks ODI team doors with majestic hundred in Deodhar Trophy

Talented India batsman Shubaman Gill continues to impress everyone with his brilliant consistency in domestic cricket. Shubman, who is touted as the future of Indian cricket, has proved again and again that he has the potential to make big at the international stage. On Friday, Gill slammed his highest List A score in the Deodhar Trophy clash between India C and A at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Gill, who is leading the India C side, scored 143 runs in 142 balls to knock national selectors door in limited over format. The 20-year-old batsman hit 10 fours and 6 sixes in his majestic hundred to rip apart India A bowlers.

The Punjab-born player was the part of India's Test squad against South Africa and is also selected for Bangladesh series, but he is yet to make his red-ball cricket debut for India.

Opting to bat first, India C put a mammoth total of 366/3 in front of the A side. Apart from Gill, India's Tests opener Mayank Agarwal also scored a fine century as they put up a 226-run stand for the first wicket.

One more player, who also grabbed the limelight from the game was the Mumbai-born batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who ran riot in the business end of the game with a blistering 72-run knock in just 29 balls in which he slammed 9 fours and 4 massive sixes.

With Gill scoring loads of runs, it's time for the national selectors to call him up in the limited-overs format too. Gill made his international debut earlier this year, where he played at skipper Virat Kohli's position -No.3 but he failed to make an impact with only 16 runs in two matches.

In the first-class cricket, Gill has already made a big name for himself with 1535 runs in just 15 games at an average of 69.77. It's better selectors didn't waste much time to capitalize on the talent of Shubman Gill.