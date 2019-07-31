Selection of Team India's new head coach: What we know so far

Image Source : AP The application process for Team India's new head coach ended on July 30, and we take a look at all the developments surrounding the selection procedure so far.

The application process for the position of Indian cricket team’s new head coach, as well as the members of the support staff (Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, Physiotherapist, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Administrative Manager) ended on July 30.

As we enter the final phase of selection, here’s what all we know:

Big names in fray

Various media reports have suggested that top international names have applied for the position of head coach.

These names include Tom Moody (2-time IPL winner with Sunrisers Hyderabad, World Cup 2007 finalist with Sri Lanka), Mahela Jayawardene (2-time IPL winner with Mumbai Indians), Mike Hesson (World Cup 2015-finalist with New Zealand), ex-Indian cricketer Robin Singh (former fielding coach with Indian cricket team, current batting coach with Mumbai Indians) and Lalchand Rajput (former head coach with Afghanistan, current head coach with Zimbabwe).

Apart from Robin Singh, none have publicly confirmed their application. The former Indian cricketer also slammed the current coach Ravi Shastri.

“Under the current coach, India has lost in the semifinals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side,” he told The Hindu.

‘Ravi Shastri has done quite well’

Anshuman Gaekwad, who is a part of the three-member CAC in-charge for the selection of the new head coach, praised Ravi Shastri for his performances over the last two years.

In an interview with Mid-day, Gaekwad said, “Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI.”

Captain Kohli wants Shastri to continue

Virat Kohli, in the pre-departure conference for the tour to the West Indies, lent his support to Ravi Shastri. The Indian captain said that the team will be ‘very happy’ with Ravi Shastri as the head coach in future.

“The CAC hasn't contacted me yet (on the selection process). If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far,” Kohli had said.

Selection process to delay?

Earlier today, it was reported that there could be a delay in carrying out the final process for the selection, as the members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Ranganathan) are yet to provide the undertaking of conflict of interest. However, according to a source quoted by news agency ANI, the undertakings are expected to arrive soon.

"As of now, newly formed CAC has not given any undertaking of conflict of interest. So the hiring process of the coach may get delayed. But we are expecting the undertaking soon. All are former cricketers and they are doing something or the other. Some are commentators, coach or running an academy. As of now, there is no alternative. We are expecting the undertaking soon from them," the source told news agency ANI.