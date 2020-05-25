Sarfaraz Ahmed to tour England, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir part of World Cup plans: Misbah-ul-Haq

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday confirmed that Sarfaraz Ahmed will be part of the squad touring England in July for three Tests. Pakistan will also play three T20Is, all in a bio-secure environment.

In an interview to Youtube channel, Cricket Baaz, Misbah said that Sarfaraz will be Pakistan's second-choice wicketkeeper in the tour after Rizwan.

"Yes it makes sense to take two keepers on this tour because where will we find a replacement in those conditions. Sarfaraz is obviously our choice," he said.

Misbah also clarified the reason behind removing Sarfaraz as the captain of Pakistan.

"I felt that as time progressed Sarfaraz was feeling more pressure more so because of his own form which was suffering. It was a decision to give him a break so that he could rest and make a strong comeback.

"I am happy to see that he has worked very hard on his fitness and game. He is very much in our plans."

Following Pakistan's poor run in World Cup 2019, Sarfaraz faced immense criticism following which Babar Azam was named the skipper of the T20I and ODI side. Sarfaraz was also demoted to category B in the recently-announced annual central contracts for the 2020/21 season.

Pace bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Aamir were axed from the contract list. But Misbah said that it had nothing to do with their decision to quit Test cricket and that the two veterans are part of Pakistan's 2023 ODI World Cup and the two T20I World Cups that precede it.

"They were not given contracts because the board has decided to reduce the number of players given contracts to make it more competitive and we felt that we needed to give some incentive to the younger players.

"The two are very much in our plans until the 2023 World Cup. They are still playing white ball cricket and don't forget they are two T20 World events before 2023. They figure in our plans and will play when required."

Misbah also wants ICC to not hastily postpone the World T20 this year despite logistical concerns being the biggest challenge for Cricket Australia.

"The logistics of hosting 16 teams is not easy but the authorities should give it time and wait for a month or more before taking any decision. Everyone wants to see the T20 World Cup. It would be the best product to highlight cricket once activities resume internationally," he said.

