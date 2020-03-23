Sanjay Manjrekar picks his No.4 and all-rounder for India's World T20 team

Image Source : BCCI Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday was posed a question on Twitter wherein he was asked to name his choice for the No.4 and the all-rounder position in India's squad for the World T20 in Australia in October.

"Your Number 4 Indian batsman and allrounder selection for T20WC?" asked the Twitterati as Manjrekar replied saying, "Shreyas and Hardik respectively."

Shreyas and Hardik respectively. https://t.co/kvYrC6nTv0 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2020

Shreyas Iyer was the leading run-getter in India's recent ODI series in New Zealand where he scored 273 runs in three innings at 723.33. And in the five-game T20I series during the same tour, with 153 runs at 51 and a strike rate of 131.90.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has not been part of any international fixture since September last month owing to his back injury. He was slated to return for the South Africa ODI series earlier this month but the matches were called off amid the rise in coronavirus concerns in India.

All cricketing activities in India have been put on hold including the IPL 2020 season and domestic tournaments.