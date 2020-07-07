Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @SAKSHISINGH_R 'Another year older, smarter, sweeter': Sakshi posts heartwarming birthday wish for husband MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday and wife Sakshi post a heartwarming note for him on the special occasion. With the 13th edition of Indian Premier League being indefinitely postponed, Dhoni has been spending quality time with his family at home in Ranchi.

Sakshi, who is very much active on social media platforms unlike her husband, posted a couple of photos to wish MS Dhoni on his 39th birthday.

"Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally) You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts. Let’s celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles! Happy Birthday, Husband!!," Sakshi wrote.

Dhoni was expecting to make his comeback in the Indian team with the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to start from March 29, but was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown period, Sakshi has posted several videos of MSD from their residence in Ranchi, playing with daughter Ziva and the pet dogs.

Earlier, last week's Saturday marked the 10th year of MSD and Sakhi's married life. On that special day, Sakshi poured her heart out in a heartwarming post and share pictures of the couple on Instagram.

"Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those. Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love," Sakshi wrote.

"Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times. Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be bland," she added.

