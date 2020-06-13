Sachin Tendulkar speaks on possibility of IPL and T20 World Cup this year

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the possibility of IPL 2020 and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has said that the decision to host the IPL depends on how the situation surrounding coronavirus in the country. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has earlier said that the board is looking at September-November window for hosting the T20 tournament.

"It all depends on how much discipline we show as citizens. If we show good discipline and follow the guidelines properly then chances of it (IPL happening this year) will increase," Tendulkar said on Aaj Tak.

"But some people haven't followed the rules, that problem will go on. Only because some people have decided to live life differently. If the IPL does happen this year then it will be a lot of fun.."

Tendulkar also talked about the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year. The ICC have deferred a decision on the schedule of the tournament till next month.

"The decision regarding fate of T20 World Cup rests with Australian cricket board," Tendulkar told Aaj Tak.

"If they are able to host the tournament or not, this isn't the only point that needs to be considered. (ALSO READ: Gambhir wishes speedy recovery for Afridi after he tests positive for COVID-19)

"There are lots of things that needs to be considered for example financial aspect. All such things needs to click together. It's a tough decision," he added.

The international cricket action is set to return next month with England hosting West Indies for a three-match Test series from July 8. However, the series will be played behind closed doors.

It is likely that the fans may not be allowed to enter for a significant period of time due to surge in coronavirus cases - especially in the sub-continent.

In European football leagues, football is being played without fans as well.

Tendulkar feels that fans bring energy to the players.

"If fans are allowed to enter the stadiums then nothing can be greater than that. It would then mean that we are slowly and steadily moving towards normalcy. It will be very difficult to create that energy without fans inside the ground," Tendulkar said when asked about suggestions that a certain numbers of fans can be allowed to attend matches.

"I have came across suggestions that speakers can be used to create virtual noise but whenever you see someone in the stands, you sometimes get inspired from them... you draw energy from them.

"If 25 percent fans are allowed in the stadium then it will be a very good thing."

