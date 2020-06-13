Gautam Gambhir wishes speedy recovery for Shahid Afridi after he tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/GAUTAMGAMBHIR55 Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi confirmed on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Former Indian cricketer and BJP's Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir on Friday wished Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery after the former Pakistan captain revealed that he was tested positive for coronavirus. Afridi took to Twitter to inform the same.

Gambhir, during a conversation with a news channel 'Aaj Tak', said that he may have political differences with Afridi but "nobody should be infected with this virus."

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“I have to worry about the people in my country. Pakistan has offered to help India but they need to provide help in their own country first. They have offered to help and I am thankful for that but first they need to eradicate the cross-border terrorism.”

The former Pakistan all-rounder has been engaging in social work amid the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. Last month, he made headlines for his controversial remarks on Kashmir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many Indian cricketers including Gambhir were critical of Afridi following the remarks.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal also took to Twitter to wish recovery for Afridi. "In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen.prayers are for your long healthy life.Get well soon," wrote Akmal.

Afridi is the second international cricketer to contract coronavirus. Last month, Taufeeq Umar revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage