Roger Binny elected president of KSCA, Brijesh loyalists sweep polls

Former India cricketer Roger Binny and his team swept the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) election held here on Thursday.

It was outgoing KSCA supremo Brijesh Patel, whose panel swept the polls and he thus retains control of the association. Patel in BCCI politics is known to be a close ally of former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

Roger Binny was elected as the president while J Abhiram became the vice-president. Santosh Menon and Shavir Tarapore were elected as secretary and joint secretary, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, who was elected Treasurer, told PTI.

Binny defeated Captain MM Harish, while Abhiram won against former journalist Joseph Hoover. Santosh Menon and Mruthyunjaya defeated Raghuram and BN Madhukar respectively. Tarapore won against Preet Hegde, the new treasurer of KSCA said.

There were 1,066 voters. It was a landslide victory for Binny, Mruthyunjaya added.