Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu earn 3 points from drawn game against Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu grabbed important three points in the Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu grabbed three points on the basis of their first-innings lead after their Elite Group B match in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh ended in a

tame draw here on Monday. The game was evenly poised when UP resumed the fourth and final day at the Green Park Stadium at 170 for 9, needing 11 more runs to overhaul Tamil Nadu's first innings total.

However, Tamil Nadu's 28-year-old left-arm medium-pacer T Natarajan (4 for 24) quickly accounted for rival skipper Ankit Rajpoot (2) as hosts were bowled out for 175, with the visitors snatching the all-important lead.

In their second essay, UP left-arm orthodox spinner Saurabh Kumar (5-39) spun a web around the TN batsmen as the visitors collapsed to 154 all out.

For the southern side, two-down Baba Aparajith (53) scored a half-century, while captain Vijay Shankar (28) was the second-highest run-scorer.

Other batsmen, including openers V Ganga Sridhar (1) and L Suryapprakash (2), failed as UP bowlers wreaked havoc.

Kumar was ably supported by Rajpoot (3-39) and off-spinner Rinku Singh (2-11).

UP were set an ambitious 160-run target for an outright victory. UP openers Rinku Singh (27) and Almas Shaukat (14 not out) added 41 runs for the first wicket before Natarajan sent back the former.

Natarajan also dismissed one-down Mohammed Saif (0) in the same over. However, bad light stopped play, bringing the proceedings to a close.

TN picked up three points for securing the innings lead for the first time this season. Uttar Pradesh had to be content with a solitary point.

Meanwhile at Dharamshala, the Madhya Pradesh versus Himachal Pradesh game ended in a draw with the former earning three points courtesy their first-innings lead. HP had to be content with a lone point.

In the next round, TN take on domestic heavyweights Mumbai in Chennai from January 11, while UP play Baroda in Kanpur.

Brief scores: At Kanpur: Tamil Nadu 180 and 154 (B Aparajith 53, Saurabh Kumar 5-39) vs Uttar Pradesh 175 (Mohammed Saif 77; T Natarajan 4-24) and 42/2. Match Drawn. TN took the first-innings lead. TN: 3 points, UP: 1 point.

At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 175 and 185/5 (A Kalsi 115, A Vashisht 84; Kuldeep Sen 2-66) vs Madhya Pradesh 427/9 declared. Match drawn. MP took first-innings lead. MP: 3 points, HP: 1 point.