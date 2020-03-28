Not Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar! Aaron Finch names his favourite Indian bowler

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch picked his favourite Indian bowler during a Q&A session on Twitter.

With cricketing action all around the world coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the players are becoming increasingly active on social media while being at their homes.

Many cricketers are interacting with fans through Q&A sessions and on Friday, Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch also talked to fans in one such session.

He answered varied questions during the interaction, ranging from his time in the Australian team to his experience of opening the batting alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

A fan also asked him to name his favorite Indian bowler. "Loved @harbhajan_singh in his prime, especially on spinning wickets," wrote Finch.

Harbhajan Singh has been out-of-favour from the national team for quite some time but plies his trade in the Indian Premier League. He has been a key member for the Chennai Super Kings in the last three years of the league.

The IPL, which was due to start on March 29, is also suspended until April 15 following the outbreak of COVID-19.