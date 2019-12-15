Exclusive | MS Dhoni needs to be part of Team India if they want to win T20 WC: Monty Panesar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE England spinner Monty Panesar has said that former Indian captain MS Dhoni is key to India's chances in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

MS Dhoni's future with the Indian team is subject to significant speculation. The former Indian captain last played for the side in the 2019 World Cup, and has since been absent from the squads for India's limited-overs series against West Indies (away and home), South Africa and Bangladesh. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri earlier said that Dhoni's performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) is key to his selection in the WT20, while BCCI President Sourav Ganguly kept quiet about his future as well.

There have been multiple opinions on Dhoni's place in India's T20I side. While Rishabh Pant is currently the side's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson has also been a part of the side's squads against Bangladesh and West Indies.

However, England spinner Monty Panesar believes that Dhoni has to be the part of the Indian team if India 'wants to win the T20 World Cup'.

"If Team India want to win the T20 World Cup in Australia, then Dhoni needs to be a part of the side," Panesar told India TV on the sidelines of Ekamra Literature Festival, where he launched his book, 'The Full Monty'.

The English left-arm spinner also argued that the presence of two wrist-spinners in the side wouldn't be effective in Australian conditions, backing the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to come good in the T20 World Cup.

"In my opinion, finger-spinners (Jadeja and Ashwin) will be more effective in Australia than wrist-spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav). Alternatively, you can play one finger-spinner and one wrist-spinner.

"They're undoubtedly very good bowlers who have won ODIs for India not only in their home but overseas as well. In T20Is, though, you need batsmen as well. Ashwin and Jadeja provide you options with bat which makes the team stronger.



"The side can take all the four spinners, but I don't think it's wise to play two wrist-spinners in Australia," Panesar said.

Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to India's T20I side in the recently-concluded series against West Indies. Ravichandran Ashwin, however, has been absent from the limited-overs setup since 2017.