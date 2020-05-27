Image Source : FACEBOOK: @KOLKATA POLICE/SCREENGRAB Bulls Eye: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's son amazed with MS Dhoni's shooting skills, recalls old incident

MS Dhoni is one of the most loved sportspersons in the country. The former captain has led the Indian team to glories in past in all three formats. Dhoni led Team India to 2007 World T20 triumph, 2011 ODI World Cup victory, 2013 Champions trophy and ICC Test Maze to name a few.

Dhoni has a tendency to try his hands in different sports be it golf, football, shooting or even online mobile games like PubG and Call of Duty. India's Olympic silver medallist and former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's 21-year-old son Manavaditya recalled an incident when Dhoni impressed him with his shooting skills.

Manavaditya, who himself has won 3 gold medals at 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship, during an Instagram Live session with veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina expressed his admiration for Dhoni.

"I have a lot of respect for him. He has a lot of interest in shooting also. He came home once. I think he hit the target all the time, bulls eye. His personality is quite strong and unique," Manavaditya Singh Rathore said.

Dhoni has also expressed his love for shooting in the past as he tweeted a video back in 2018. He wrote: "Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads."

Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads pic.twitter.com/r7L2FyJJZD — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 14, 2018

Suresh Raina also talked about Dhoni's personality and said he is very optimistic about himself and has a lot of clarity in his mind.

"He believes himself so much. He is being very, very honest when it comes to his process. When he feels something is honest, he thinks it will definitely be right. There are two things, you tend to believe in something when you're confused. On the other hand, when you strongly believe in something, you believe it's the truth.

'He has a lot of clarity. He knows how to succeed in life in a humble way," Raina said.

