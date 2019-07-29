Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER MS Dhoni plays football with Bollywood star before joining Army duties. Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for football is nothing new and the former India captain was seen playing the game with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and some children in Juhu, Mumbai on Sunday.

Dhoni was spotted with Arjun and was seen playing the game for a charity along with kids.

The 38-year-old, who is set to join the Army in Kashmir during his two-month break from the game, was seen sporting a new haircut and wearing a bib which read 'Playing for Humanity'.

Dhoni is supposed to join the Army on July 31 and train with his regiment.

The former India captain will undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty as he serves the battalion in Kashmir.

Dhoni will begin his stint with the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment from July 31 in Kashmir.

Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion), will be with the Battalion till August 15, which is also India's Independence Day. The unit is in Kashmir valley as part of the Victor Force.

Dhoni, who was part of India's 2019 World Cup team, was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011 soon after he led India to 2011 World Cup title.