Live Match Streaming, India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar

After athrilling and a record-breaking 5-0 win in the T20I series against New Zealand, the upbeat visitors were jolted by a four-wicket defeat in Hamilton in the ODI series opener. Ross Taylor 's sensational century and Tom Latham's valiant efforts overshadowed the maiden hundred by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul 's second consecutive 80-plus knock at No.5 as New Zealand chased 346 at the Seddon Park. India will now aim to level the series when the second ODI kicks off in Hamilton. Heading into the game, there are two selection dilemmas for India - Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini or Shardul Thakur. Here are the details of When and Where to India vs New Zealand live streaming, Ind vs NZ Live match, how to watch IND vs NZ live match online, Hotstar IND vs NZ live streaming, Star Sports live match, live cricket streaming. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-NZ game live from Auckland.

India vs New Zealand, Live Match Streaming, 2nd ODI

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played on February 8 (Saturday).

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live cricket match will start at 07.30 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match being played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is being played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1, PTV, OSN Sports, JIOTV.

What are the Playing XIs for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.