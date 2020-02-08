Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India aim to keep series alive in Auckland

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India aim to bounce back in Auckland

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI of the three-match series from Eden Park, Auckland. India lost the first match despite scoring over 340 runs thanks to Ross Taylor and Tom Latham's brilliance in Hamilton. In Auckland, the pressure will be back on the visitors to peform and stay alive in the series. Follow all IND vs NZ live score and updates here at indiatvnews.com

Brief preview: Some of their bowling and fielding frailties exposed in the series-opener, India will aim for quick course correction when they take on a resurgent New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday. Flying high after the 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand in the T20 series, India were brought to the ground after the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a four-wicket win in the first ODI. [Read full preview here]