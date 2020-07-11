Learnt from MS Dhoni not to tinker if something is going well: Subramaniam Badrinath

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Subramaniam Badrinath also talked about the speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's future in the Indian team.

Former Indian batsman Subramaniam Badrinath has said that MS Dhoni likes to remain consistent with something which is going well. He said that the former Indian captain doesn't link to tinker, and that it is one of the things he has learnt from Dhoni.

Badrinath played under MS Dhoni during his time in the Indian team, as well as in the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"One thing that I learnt from Dhoni was that if something is going well, it's important not to tamper with it. Even we don't know, but something is working. And it's better to not touch it. CSK is one of the most grounded franchises because we always went there and did our jobs," said Badrinath.

Badrinath also talked about the speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. It has been over a year since Dhoni last made an appearance for the Indian team, and the conversations over his future with the side have grown since.

"It's important he chooses. His body is also something that has gone through quite a bit. There's a reason why he doesn't play First-Class cricket or Test cricket because his back has also troubled him. It happens with any keeper, once you've played so much cricket under so much stress," said Badrinath.

"He's probably taking stock of how much he's left in him. A player of his calibre, nobody should decide whether he should play the T20 World Cup, he should play IPL. It's upto MS to decide what he wants to decide. Right now, there is too much speculation going around as well, most of it is not true," he added.

