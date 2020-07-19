Image Source : TWITTER:@KP24 Sunday Funday: Kevin Pietersen spends quality time with daughter

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen posted pictures of him having a fun time with his daughter on a lazy Sunday morning.

"SUNDAY FUNDAY!" Pietersen said on Twitter, with two photos of the ace batter playing with his daughter.

SUNDAY FUNDAY!

New @OURSORAI collection coming soon...! These jumpers are just ❤️! pic.twitter.com/vt8E7dFtrr — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 19, 2020

Pietersen recently lashed out at the current team management for their handling of 34-year-old batsman Joe Denly.

Denly was dropped from the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Manchester after scoring 18 and 29 in the two innings respectively in the series opener at Southampton, which the hosts lost by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

"The way that Joe Denly has been treated over the last two years, being told by senior management to just try and face 100 balls, is atrocious," Pietersen was quoted as saying by betwayinsider.

"I saw what Denly did in the Big Bash a couple of seasons ago. He turned up and started whacking everybody all around Australia. The guys at my team, Melbourne Stars, couldn't believe what they were seeing. I played with him in the first part of his England career, too. He always looked to attack and get after the bowling," he added.

According to reports, Denly, who has played 15 Tests for England, had been asked to stay at the crease for at least 100 deliveries by the team management.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage