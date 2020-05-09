Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas to feature in Caribbean Premier League-produced films

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In each film, Paul, Thomas and Rovman Powell travel back to their home towns and meet the people who helped them become the cricketers they are today.

West Indies fast bowlers Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas will feature in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) produced-films in the coming days.

According to a CPL release, the league has worked with Trombone Productions and Sunset+Vine to create films that tell the stories of three of the most exciting Caribbean cricketers -- Thomas, Paul and Rovman Powell.

In each film, the three cricketers travel back to their home towns and meet the people who helped them become the cricketers they are today.

"We also hear from some of the superstar cricketers who they have played with in their career, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Shoaib Malik giving us their thoughts on these players."

Speaking about this films CPL's Head of Production, Paul Pritchett-Brown, said: "When documenting sports people it is their on field talent that is usually the focus, but behind every successful athlete is a story of where they came from, the people who made their careers possible and the defining moments in their lives that give them the drive and focus to become the best in the world at what they do."

"It was a privilege to be able to go to where these impressive young men came from and to tell their stories."

All three films will be available on the CPL YouTube and Facebook pages.

