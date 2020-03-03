'New Zealand bowlers knew how to trap him': Kapil Dev on Ajinkya Rahane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Both, Rahane and Pujara had a poor outing in the recently-concluded tour to New Zealand.

The Indian batting lineup failed to step up during the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand. In the four innings, India succeeded in crossing the 200-run mark only once, with the mainstays in the Indian Test team failing to perform to their expectations.

While Indian captain Virat Kohli was one of the major disappointments in the series, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara - the Test specialists, also failed throughout the two Tests.

Pujara showed grit in his innings but couldn't convert the starts throughout the series, while Rahane's performances left the fans asking for more.

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has given his opinion on the two players, stating that Rahane's performances with the bat have hurt the side more.

"Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are the experienced ones. I would say Rahane’s performance hurt more,” Kapil Dev was quoted as saying by ABP News.

“The way he got out, it didn’t seem like he’s the same player who has scored out of his skin in overseas conditions."

The New Zealand bowlers laid the trap for all the Indian batsmen with much success, and Rahane wasn't any different. Kapil Dev said that the Mumbai batsman will have to do significant work to gain his 'reputation' back.

"The way he struggled here, it seemed like the New Zealand bowlers knew how to trap him. Now Ajinkya Rahane has to do a lot of work because when your reputation goes, it takes a lot of time to comeback,” said the former Indian captain.

Even after a crushing loss in the series, team India remains at the top of the ICC Test Rankings. New Zealand, however, have closed the gap with the no.1 side to 6 points. While India are at 116 points, the second-placed Kiwi side now have 110 points in the rankings.