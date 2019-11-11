Jonny Bairstow receives demerit point for 'audible obscenity'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England batsman Jonny Bairstow was reprimanded by the ICC for swearing during the 5th T20I against New Zealand.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after using "an audible obscenity" during the final Twenty20 against New Zealand.

Bairstow was handed one demerit point under the ICC's disciplinary code after a review of the incident, which took place during the tourists' series-clinching Super Over win at Eden Park.

The batsman was found guilty of Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct. The incident happened during the seventh over of England's innings, when Bairstow was dismissed. His words were caught on the stump mic.

Bairstow was the man of the match for his whirlwind 18-ball 47 where he tonked five sixes and hit two fours.

England eventually won the match in a Super Over. This was the second international match to end in a Super Over between both the sides this year. Earlier, the final of the 2019 World Cup also went to the Super Over.

England won the five-match T20I series 3-2.

