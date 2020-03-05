'Fingers crossed': Jofra Archer optimistic about returning to action in IPL

Image Source : TWITTER England fast bowler Jofra Archer suffered from a low-grade stress fracture to his elbow last month.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is open to return to action in the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 29. In an exclusive interview with Sussex, Archer broke silence on the possibility of appearing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Archer was ruled out of action last month with a low-grade stress fracture to the elbow. It was initially announced that Archer would not recover in time to take part in the IPL.

Archer signed a two-year extension contract with Sussex on Thursday.

"Elbow's fine. I haven't felt it for the last few weeks, I think it's making progress," Archer told the County side in an interview after signing the new contract.

"I'm waiting for it to be scanned tomorrow (Friday)."

When aksed if he could make a return to cricket with the IPL, Archer insisted that he has his 'fingers crossed' on it.

"I'm waiting for more information, the wait could be a little shorter. So fingers crossed, you never know," he said.

The England youngster played 11 matches for the Royals in 2019, taking as many wickets in the tournament at an impressive economy rate of 6.76.

Even as ECB, in a media release, stated that Archer would begin recovery process "with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June," Rajasthan Royals remain hopeful of obtaining the services of the pacer for the upcoming season.

"We're working with the ECB to help Jofra Archer secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season," Royals had said in a tweet.

The Royals begin their campaign in IPL 2020 on April 2 against Chennai Super Kings.