Laidback demeanour cannot be equated with lack of commitment: Jason Gillespie on Jofra Archer

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie backed Jofra Archer, saying that the pacer can turn out to be 'absolutely anything'.

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie heaped praise on Jofra Archer, insisting that 'laidback demeanour' cannot be equated with less competitiveness on the field.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, Gillespie said that one cannot assume the commitment of players on how they appear to look on the field.

"Jofra could be absolutely anything, there's no doubt about that. Where sometimes people question is that he has a very laidback demeanour and that can hide a real competitiveness," said Gillespie.

"We can't just look at appearances and assume players aren't committed or don't care.

"I remember playing cricket with Paul Reiffel [for Australia] - he may have been laidback on the field but was one of the most competitive players I ever played with or against."

Gillespie, who is currently the head coach of Sussex - the county side Archer represents, revealed that the English youngster used to visit the team on off-days during the 2019 World Cup.

"I remember during the World Cup when he had a couple of days off he would come in to see the lads in his Sussex kit," said the former Australian bowler.

"He would sometimes have a little bat or bowl and just be around the boys. He is a loyal young man. He feels the club gave him an opportunity and wants to repay that faith.

"I don't think we will see much of him in the years to come [through his England commitments] but I think he is a terrific lad."

