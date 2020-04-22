Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It all happened in daze: Dinesh Karthik on batting promotion in 2019 WC semifinal against New Zealand

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said he was surprised after he was asked to bat at No.5 in the semifinal of 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

In the mega clash, India were chasing a moderate target of 240 in Manchester. The chase didn't go as planned for India as the top 3 - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed early on just 5. The team management decided to promote Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the batting order.

Karthik revealed it all happened in a daze when he was asked to go out bat ahead of MS Dhoni.

"It came as a bit of a surprise because they had made it very clear that I would be batting at number seven," Karthik told Cricbuzz. "We had to send a rearguard action just to stem the flow of wickets. I was told to pad up and it all happened in a daze, in a hurry."

"I was just sitting in my shorts and I had to go up, get ready. Literally, I was late to get in, I wasn't expecting a wicket to fall. KL Rahul got out and I had to put on my pads.

"I went in in the third over and I don't know when I got out, and it doesn't matter, but I just stopped the wickets falling till Boult's spell was over. He was the main wrecker-in-chief and unluckily when it was time for me to move on, I got out to a brilliant catch by James Neesham," he added.

After an unusual top-order collapse, India made a match of the semi-final courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni. From 92/6, the duo took the 'Men in Blue' past the 200-run mark.

Just when it seemed India were about to pull off a miracle, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult for 77 and Dhoni was run-out in spectacular fashion by Martin Guptill for 50.

India fell short by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament while New Zealand progressed into the final where they lost to eventual champions England via controversial boundary count rule.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage