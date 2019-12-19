IPL Auction 2020: KKR get Eoin Morgan for 5.25 crore, Chris Lynn sold to Mumbai Indians

Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the services of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 16:01 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the services of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.

Kolkata Knight Riders have snapped England's ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan for Rs. 5.25 crore at the IPL 2020 Auction. Morgan had a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. The England left-handed batsman has played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

Australia's explosive opening batsman Chris Lynn, meanwhile, who represented KKR until the 2019 season of the league, will represent Mumbai Indians in the 2020 season.

In the IPL, Lynn has played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

India Tv - ipl 2020 auction, indian premier league auction, indian premier league 2020, ipl, ipl news, ipl auct

Image Source : INDIA TV

Chris Lynn.

The Indian Premier League auction is currently taking place in Kolkata. The auction began at 3:30 PM earlier today, and major overseas players like Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell, as well as Indian stars like Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla are up for grabs for the 2020 season.

Here' the full list of the IPL auction for Set 1:

Chris Lynn, base price INR 2 Cr, sold to MI for INR 2 Cr.

Eoin Morgan, base price INR 2 Cr, sold to KKR for INR 5.25 Cr.

Robin Uthappa, base price INR 1.5 Cr, sold to RR for INR 3 Cr

Hanuma Vihari, base price INR 50 lakh, goes unsold

Cheteshwar Pujara, base price INR 50 lakh, goes unsold

Jason Roy, base price INR 1.5 Cr, sold to DC for INR 1.5 Cr

Aaron Finch, base price INR 1 Cr, sold to RCB for INR 4.40 Cr

