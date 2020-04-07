Indian fans brutally troll PSL franchise for using Bumrah's no-ball to spread COVID-19 awareness

Fans on social media started trolling the Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United, after it used Jasprit Bumrah infamous Champions Trophy 2017 no-ball image to spread coronavirus awareness.
Islamabad United Twitter handle shared an image of India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's bowling a no-ball to Fakhar Zaman and wrote: "Don't cross the line. It can be costly ! Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close."
Fight Against Coronavirus
Minutes after posting the image, the PSL franchise faced the wrath of trolls and most of the Indian fans started targetting Pakistan's players.
Ensure your mouth is covered with mask otherwise it can potentially be fatal...#Covid19India #Covid_19india #COVID2019 #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/fvWlkc0uw3— Jiten Chhatbar 🇮🇳 (@ImJi10) April 4, 2020
Don't venture out to earn some extra money, stay at home. Life is more important. pic.twitter.com/0G1RSrnn4X— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 6, 2020
Don't gather ! pic.twitter.com/NMEIX1oJLB— Atharv Joshi (@THE_ATHARV) April 6, 2020
❗️ Don't cross the line. It can be costly ❗️— Its_Real_Siva (Dhoni) (@its_real_siva) April 4, 2020
Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/2jtQgHs2AW
Stay inside... Stay safe...🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qgAHqflKen— Avadhoot Raval (@RavalAvadhoot) April 5, 2020
It was the Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan in 2017, where Bumrah had got the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman early on, but it was adjudged a no-ball as the fast bowler had overstepped.
Earlier in the PSL 2020, Islamabad United, who are two times champions, did not make the top four in the points table to crash out with just seven points from 10 matches and many critics and experts have blamed coach Misbah-ul-Haq for the debacle.