India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli becomes fastest captain to reach 11,000 international runs

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli becomes fastest captain to reach 11,000 international runs

Virat Kohli added another record to his name on Friday as he became fastest captain to score 11,000 international runs across all the formats as India took on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Kohli was just one run away from the mark and reached milestone in the 13th over of India's innings.

Kohli reached the milestone in his 169th international match as captain and is now the fastest to reach the figure in both terms of matches and innings.

The 31-year-old has 7202 runs from 84 Tests and has scored 11609 ODI runs from 242 games at an average of over fifty across all the formats.

Kohli is the second Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to score 11,000 runs across all the formats and has the highest average among all captains in the 11K club. Overall, Kohli is the sixth captain to achieve the feat after Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni.

Ponting leads the charts with 15,440 runs in 324 matches followed by Smith (14,878 in 286 matches), Fleming (11,561 in 303 matches), Dhoni (11,207 in 332 matches) and Border (11,062 in 271 matches).

In the second T20I at Indore, Kohli become the fastest to score 1000 T20I runs as captain and he achieved the feat in his 30th innings as skipper. Not only that, he also overtook Rohit Sharma to become the leading run scorer in T20I cricket during his unbeaten knock off 300 off 17 balls as India won the game by 7 wickets.

On Friday, Kohli took on the role of a finisher and scored 26 runs off 17 balls before getting run out while trying to sneak in a second in the 18th over after Sri Lanka asked India to bat first.