Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming Women's T20 World Cup: Watch IND vs SL live match online on Hotstar

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming Women's T20 World Cup: A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women's cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far. While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday. Here are the details of When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Women World T20 Cup live match online on Hotstar and Star Sports Live.

When is India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A Cricket Match?

India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 will be played on February 29 (Saturday).

When will India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A match start?

India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A live cricket match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9.00 AM IST.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A match being played?

India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A match is being played at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A match?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A Live Cricket Match Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A live match on Star Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka Women's World T20 Group A match?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Shashikala Siriwardene, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sathya Sandeepani