Image Source : AP Aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback: Jasprit Bumrah

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to express his feelings after the pacer was ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa on Tuesday.

Bumrah, who was rested for the three T20Is against the Proteas, was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the squad after a routine radiological screening revealed a stress fracture.

The team management decided not to risk the pacer and therefore, he will now undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and be monitored by the BCCI medical team. Bumrah, however, took to Twitter to express his disappointment and promised to come back stronger.

"Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.

Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback.🦁 pic.twitter.com/E0JG1COHrz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2019

Following his Test debut in South Africa last year, Bumrah has been one of India's most overworked player and therefore, he was rested regularly lately. The 25-year-old missed the ODI series against New Zealand and following the World Cup, he was also rested of the limited-overs series against West Indies. Bumrah returned for the two-match Test series and rattled the Windies batsmen as India won the two-match Test series 2-0 to start their World Championship campaign with a bang.

This will be the second time he will miss a Test series since making his red-ball debut in Cape Town on January 5, 2018. The only other instance was when he missed the first two Tests against England last year.

So far, Bumrah has taken 62 wickets at an average of 19.24 from 12 games and will be missed thoroughly against South Africa, when the Test series starts on October 2nd.