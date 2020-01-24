WATCH: Martin Guptill grabs a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli in 1st T20I

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Martin Guptill grabs a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli in 1st T20I

Then MS Dhoni, today Virat Kohli! New Zealand's veteran cricketer Martin Guptill grabbed a stunner on Friday at the Eden Park in Auckland to dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli on 45 in the opening T20I game of the five-match series. The dismissal left New Zealand climb back into the game after a dominating 99-run stand for the second wicket.

Blair Tickner followed Kohli's movement across the stumps as he went in with a slower delivery on the pads. The skipper, not bothering much, flicked it along the ground and went hard to chip it. Guptill ran in from the deep mid-wicket, leapt forward and took it inches from the ground. Kohli walked back disappointed but the dismissal gave New Zealand the opportunity to fight back.

India started on a poor note in the chase to 204 at Eden Park. Rohit Sharma departed for just 7. But the second-wicket partnership of Kohli and KL Rahul helped India bounce back. The opener scored 56 off 27 before falling to Ish Sodhi while Kohli scored 45. But their sucsessive dismissal helped New Zealand reduce India to 121 for three in 10 overs.