Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Sanju Samson's flop show continues in Mount Maunganui

Despite being handed a golden chance to fix his place in the Indian squad, Sanju Samson failed to showcase his skills once again as he managed two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand.

In the fourth earlier, Sanju had contributed with just eight runs for India.

Sanju, who was given a chance to open for India, was trolled in social media for another flop show as netizens didn't found him suitable for the team.

"Why Samson is opening instead of Rohit Sharma. He is a set batsman," a person tweeted.

"See just the way I've told you Sanju Samson is bad choice for Team India! Very bad decision taken by Team management & Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli over choosing Sanju over Rishabh Pant! Missing you brother @RishabhPant17, Unfair selection!!! #NZvIND," another person said on tweeted.

So unfair decision taken by Indian Team Management & captain Virat Kohli

Rishabh pant was selected for nz tour as first choice member !

Now Sanju Samson who’s selected as replacement of Shikher Dhawan getting chances & Pant got none! Pathetic 🤷🏻‍♂️#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FSHFkRyLG8 — Shivam Malik (@shivammalik_) February 2, 2020

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson :

"you don't know how to utilise chances"

"Because I am you"#INDvsNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/cxN0eskI1d — Chinny Potter (@vChaitanya937) February 2, 2020

*Sanju samson consecutively scored less runs including today's match 2(5)*

Virat kohli to samson:- pic.twitter.com/4jFrmBk1DQ — Abhijeet kr ravi (@Abhijee22691599) February 2, 2020

Manish Pandey's unbeaten half-century powered India to 165/8 against the Kiwis in the fifth T20I of the rubber here on Sunday.