Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Sanju Samson's flop show continues in Mount Maunganui

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Sanju Samson's flop show continues in Mount Maunganui

Sanju Samson, who was given a chance to open for India, was trolled in social media for another flop show as netizens didn't found him suitable for the team.

IANS IANS
MOUNT MAUNGANUI Published on: February 02, 2020 16:17 IST
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Sanju Samson's flop show continues in Mount Maunganui

Despite being handed a golden chance to fix his place in the Indian squad, Sanju Samson failed to showcase his skills once again as he managed two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand.

In the fourth earlier, Sanju had contributed with just eight runs for India.

Sanju, who was given a chance to open for India, was trolled in social media for another flop show as netizens didn't found him suitable for the team.

"Why Samson is opening instead of Rohit Sharma. He is a set batsman," a person tweeted.

"See just the way I've told you Sanju Samson is bad choice for Team India! Very bad decision taken by Team management & Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli over choosing Sanju over Rishabh Pant! Missing you brother @RishabhPant17, Unfair selection!!! #NZvIND," another person said on tweeted.

Manish Pandey's unbeaten half-century powered India to 165/8 against the Kiwis in the fifth T20I of the rubber here on Sunday.

Write a comment

Budget 2020
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News