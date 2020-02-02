IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube's 34-run over becomes most expensive over in T20I history by an Indian

Image Source : AP Shivam Dube of India bowls during game four of the Twenty20 series between New Zealand and India at Sky Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube on Sunday topped an unwanted list in T20I history during the fifth and final game of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Dube conceded 34 runs in his first over in the second innings on Sunday.

Brought into the attack in the 10th over of the game, Tim Seifert shimmied down the track to dispatch the 127kmph delivery over mid-wicket for a six. Dube lowered the pace by four mark and shortened the length, but Seifert pulled it flat over his shoulder for another six. In the third ball. Seifert walked across and got a thick inside edge off his paddle scoop to get a four. Dube heaved a sigh of relief with a single in the fourth ball, but was flicked away for a four off a no ball in the very delivery. With Ross Taylor on strike, he managed two back-to-back six against the all-rounder as Dube conceded 34 runs in the over to shift the momentum in favour of the hosts.

34 runs are the most conceded by an Indian in an over in T20Is and the second-most in the world after Stuart Broad's 36 by Yuvraj Singh in 2007 World T20.

Most expensive overs in T20Is:

36 - Stuart Broad v Ind, 2007

34 - SHIVAM DUBE v NZ, TODAY

32 - Izatullah Dawlatzai v Eng, 2012

32 - Wayne Parnell v Eng, 2012

32 - Stuart Binny v WI, 2016

32 - Max O'Dowd v Scot, 2019

Dube has been struggling with the bat as well as he scored just five runs off six deliveries on Sunday in the 5th T20I. His other scores in this series has been - 12, 3, 8* and 13. His only best score in the format came at No.4 against West Indies last year when he managed 54.

India are 4-0 up in the series and are looking to whitewash New Zealand with a win in the final tie. India scored 163 for three riding on a 25th fifty-plus score from Rohit Sharma and 45 from KL Rahul.