Ian Bishop rings warning bells for West Indies ahead of Test series against India

Image Source : TWITTER Ian Bishop lauded the Virat Kohli-led Team India, saying that the side is 'travelling better' and is a 'power-house' in world cricket.

Team India registered a dominant victory over Australia on their own soil earlier this year, and West Indies great Ian Bishop has rung the warning bells for the Caribbean side as India take them on for a two-match Test series.

Bishop believes that India are now a better travelling side, and do justice to their World No.1 tag.

“India know their home conditions so well. India have become the power-house that has played better overseas in recent years. They were very competitive in England last summer, defeated Australia in Australia last year for the first time. No, doubt Australia were without their two key players but that just says India were traveling better," Bishop said.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the limited over-series, will be back for the Test matches, the arrival of the likes of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav makes it all the more tough for the Caribbean side.

The 51-year-old believes in order to challenge the Indian team in the two-Test series, Windies batters will have to score big hundreds against the bowling attack which will consist the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

According to Bishop, the batting of the hosts will rely on Roston Chase and Shai Hope who have been performing for the Caribbean team in Test cricket.

Hope has played 29 Tests for Windies in which he has scored 1459 runs, including two hundreds and five fifties. Chase, on the other hand, has also played the same number of matches and has amassed 1621 runs, which included five hundreds and seven fifties.

"West Indies will hope that Roston Chase, who is integral as a batsman to their course, and Shai Hope and all these guys put their foot down and say 'ok, the pitches at home have been challenging to bat on for everyone, but we have played two seasons now on this. So, we need to start and set down marks on scoring hundreds'," Bishop said.

India and West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs before beginning their ICC World Test Championship campaign from August 22.