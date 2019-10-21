Hasan Ali ruled out of T20I series against Australia with injury

Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali continues to remain out of action due to a back problem, and will not feature in the side's upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Karachi Published on: October 21, 2019 10:49 IST
Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali continues to remain out of action due to a back problem.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will miss the T20 series in Australia due to a back problem which has kept him out of competitive cricket since the World Cup in England.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that after the latest MRI reports taken after a rehab period, the doctors had advised Hasan another three to four weeks of rest.

"Hasan has been undergoing rehab at the national cricket academy in Lahore but apparently his back problem is taking time to heal," said the official.

Hasan, 25, has been a vital cog of the Pakistan bowling attack especially in white-ball cricket and over the three formats he has taken 148 wickets.

He played a stellar role in Pakistan winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy but in the recent World Cup, he struggled with his bowling form.

Hasan, who has played in 53 ODIs, 30 T20 internationals and nine Tests, is unlikely to be considered for the two Tests in Australia, beginning November 21.

