Harbhajan Singh issues strong response to Sourav Ganguly's suggestion to keep Test cricket 'alive'

Former Indian skipper seems to be mighty impressed with the standard of cricket being played in the ongoing Ashes Test series between England and Australia which has so far seen nervy battle between the arch-rivals.

Despite rains which took away quite a big chunk of the Lord's Test, the match lived up to the expectations of every cricket lover as it had drama, action and 'interruptions of all kinds' before both sides settled for a draw.

And Ganguly, who seems to be satisfied with the standard of cricket being maintained by the arch-rivals in what is cricket's biggest Test series, believes its now up to the other teams to raise their standard and keep the red-ball cricket alive.

"The Ashes series has kept Test cricket alive...up to rest of the world to raise their standard," Ganguly tweeted late on Sunday.

Harbhajan Singh has now responded to the tweet with strong words. He said that apart from India, England, Australia, and 'maybe New Zealand in New Zealand' no other team is strong enough to raise the standards.

"Standards can only be maintained if teams r strong but sadly apart from India Australia England and May be NZ in NZ are the only strong team left in world cricket," wrote Harbhajan.

India will begin their campaign in the World Test Championship on August 22 when they take on West Indies, while England and Australia also meet for the third Ashes Test at Headingley on the same date.