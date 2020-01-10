Haven't seen a batsmen hit as hard since the great sir Vivian: Mark Waugh in awe of Glenn Maxwell's 83* in BBL

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Glenn Maxwell

Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell continued with his dominance with the bat in the ongoing Big Bash League as he carved an astounding innings on Friday to guide Melbourne Stars to their seventh consecutive win in the season. They beat Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets.

The first part of his innings was awaited game as witnessed the required run rate to soar over 12 before he unleashed an array of seven jaw-dropping sixes down the leg side, adding 49 off his final 16 deliveries en route to his unbeaten knock of 83 off 45 balls to lead his team to a victory and subsequently extend the Renegades' losing streak.

Maxwell entered the game at 54 for three in the seventh over and struck singles of each off his first six deliveries and only started the fireworks when the Stars needs 60 off the final five overs. While being ably supported by Larkin, Maxwell took charge and finished it off with a six against Dan Christian.

In awae of his knock, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh tweeted, Just watching G.Maxwell on @FoxCricket i don’t think I’ve seen a batsmen hit the ball as hard since the great sir Vivian.#smashingem."

“They batted beautifully, luckily our bowlers did an outstanding job in the last few overs and I thought they were a little below par in the end. It was more about keeping 10 runs to chase, shorter square boundaries, so we targeted that. We’ve (himself and Dan Christian) been close mates, it’s just a banter. We still have a lot of things to work, we still dropped the ball a few times on the field. We need to cash in more in the PowerPlay,” Maxwell said after the match.