Former Ranji player dies at 77

Former Bengal and Railways leg-spinner Soumendranath Kundu died here on Thursday at the age of 77.

"This is a great loss for Bengal cricket. He was a leg spinner in the classic mould. His legbreaks and googly made him unplayable at times. I offer my deepest condolences to his near and dear ones," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

He took 127 wickets including 13 five-wicket hauls with a career-best 8/104 during his 30 first class matches between 1958-59 and 1968-69. He also took 10 wickets in a match three times.

He was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award in 2013-14 when late Jagmohan Dalmiya was the CAB president.