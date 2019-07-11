Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Former Ranji player dies at 77

Former Ranji player dies at 77

Soumendranath Kundu, who was awarded the lifetime achievement award in 2013/14, died at the age of 77.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: July 11, 2019 19:50 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Soumendranath Kundu, who was awarded the lifetime achievement award in 2013/14, died at the age of 77.

Former Bengal and Railways leg-spinner Soumendranath Kundu died here on Thursday at the age of 77.

"This is a great loss for Bengal cricket. He was a leg spinner in the classic mould. His legbreaks and googly made him unplayable at times. I offer my deepest condolences to his near and dear ones," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

He took 127 wickets including 13 five-wicket hauls with a career-best 8/104 during his 30 first class matches between 1958-59 and 1968-69. He also took 10 wickets in a match three times.

He was conferred the Lifetime Achievement award in 2013-14 when late Jagmohan Dalmiya was the CAB president.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli bids farewell to Patrick Farhart and Shankar Basu following semi-final loss Next Story  