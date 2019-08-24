Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Fire breaks out at Sreesanth's house, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at Sreesanth's house, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at former Indian cricketer Sreesanth's house, but there have been no known casualties.

IANS IANS
Kochi Published on: August 24, 2019 11:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

A major fire broke out at former Indian cricketer Sreesanth's house, but there have been no known casualties.

A major fire broke out at former India pacer S. Sreesanth's residence in the Edapally area here early on Saturday, fire officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

While Sreesanth was away shooting for a film in Mumbai, his wife, children and domestic help were inside the house when the fire broke out at around 2 a.m.

An alert neighbour, seeing the fire and the smoke, immediately called fire officials who doused the fire and evacuated those present inside the house by breaking open a glass ventilator.

According to Sreesanth, the fire broke out in the drawing-room on the ground floor when his wife and children were on the first floor.

It is believed that a short circuit in a ceiling fan caused the fire.

The family has been moved out of the house and is awaiting the arrival of Sreesanth.

Sreesanth, who has taken 87 wickets in 27 Tests and has been a part of two World Cup-winning India teams, was banned for life by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Earlier this week, his life ban was reduced to seven years when BCCI Ombudsman Justice (retd) D.K. Jain decided to end his suspension on September 12, 2020.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPKL 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants edge past Patna Pirates 29-26 Next StoryMexico winger Hirving Lozano completes Napoli move from PSV Eindhoven  