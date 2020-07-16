Every day grind: Test specialist Hanuma Vihari hits the nets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @VIHARIGH Test specialist Hanuma Vihari hits the nets

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari has hit the nets in a bid to stay in the groove amid the COVID-19 lockdown which has forced cricket to stay put for a long time in this part of the world.

England and West Indies have resumed cricket after it was halted since March due to the health crisis with a three-match Test series. But there is no cricket coming up for Indian cricketers in the recent future.

"Every day grind.." Vihari said in an Instagram post with a picture of India's red-ball No.6 bating at the nets.

The 26-year old, who has played 9 Tests for India so far, was all concentration in the photo as he looked set to face the red cherry.

Vihari was part of India's two Test matches in New Zealand and also scored a fighting 55 in the first innings of the second match at Christchurch. India lost the series 0-2.

Few other Indian cricketers, meanwhile, have recently shared pictures of themselves getting back on the field. On Monday, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and veteran batsman Suresh Raina hit the nets together in their bid to stay fit.

Last month, pace spearhead Ishant Sharma had shared pictures of himself doing fitness drills outdoors while batting maestro Cheteshwar Pujara had also put up a few snapshots of him training in full kit.

