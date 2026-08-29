Joe Root breaks Ricky Ponting's world record despite flop show in Lord's Test against Pakistan

London:

England captain Joe Root has surpassed legendary Ricky Ponting to become the batter with the most home runs in Test cricket history. The 35-year-old has now accumulated 7,594 Test runs in England, moving past Ponting’s tally of 7,578 runs in Australia. India legend Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in Test history, sits third on the list with 7,216 runs in home Tests. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis hold the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Most home Test runs:

Cricketers Nationality Runs in home Tests Joe Root England 7594 Ricky Ponting Australia 7578 Sachin Tendulkar India 7216 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 7167 Jacques Kallis South Africa 7035

Meanwhile, Root’s form is a matter of concern at the moment. Even though he is breaking new records in every Test match these days, the veteran has struggled to live up to his name. Against a rather weak bowling attack of Pakistan, he has amassed only 94 runs in three innings. Since England have enjoyed tremendous success against the Babar Azam-led side, his own form hasn’t been a matter of discussion, but certainly it soon will be, especially after he has been handed the captaincy baton.

England lead by 261 runs after Day 2

England bowlers thrashed Pakistan on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test. Opener Azan Awais showed some fight, scoring 46 runs, while nine of the batters scored in single digits. There were huge expectations from the returning Babar Azam, but the 31-year-old played only 10 balls, scoring eight runs before Josh Tongue got the better of him.

England pacers overall were relentless. Ollie Robinson stole the show with a four-wicket haul, while Jofra Archer picked up three. Tongue ended up with two, as Pakistan were bundled for only 111 runs.

In the second innings, England once again had a difficult start, losing three wickets for 60 runs. Root made 24, surpassing Ponting’s feat. Opener Emilio Gay proved effective, ending the day on 30 not out, while Harry Brook remained on the other end. The Three Lions lead by 261 runs as England look clear favourites to get the job done and seal the series.

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