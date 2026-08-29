Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed unaware of PCB's Lord's Test boycott threat, says 'we were having lunch'

London:

After Day 1 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Lord’s, news broke that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised an objection to a Sky Sports interview featuring the sons of Imran Khan. The matter escalated very quickly as the board even threatened to boycott the game after the Lunch break and withdraw from the series. However, Sky acted quickly and the video wasn’t shown in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the interview was hosted by former England captain Michael Atherton. The advertisement of the same ran throughout the morning session. When it comes to the interview, it featured Khan’s sons discussing concerns about their father’s health. Khan has been imprisoned in Pakistan for nearly three years. His sons have alleged that authorities are “blatantly trying to kill him“ and have continued to raise concerns about his condition.

However, since the broadcast was eventually cut from the Pakistan feed, thus the Babar Azam-led side returned to the field after lunch and continued the Test. That was what Cricinfo’s report carried. In a twist of events, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said he had no knowledge of the issue when questioned following the second day’s play.

“I don’t know anything. I’m just focusing on the match. You’re talking about the interview? We don’t know about the interview,” Sarfaraz said in the press conference. He was also asked whether the team had considered staying off the field after the interview was shown. “All are OK. We were having lunch at that time."

Mohsin Naqvi himself intervened

The PCB, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, formally complained to Sky Sports over the broadcast. They considered of raiusing the matter to the England and Wales Cricket Board too, but it wasn’t needed in the end.

Meanwhile, Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most celebrated sporting figures. He captained the country to its only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992 before moving into politics. He became Pakistan’s Prime Minister in 2018 and remained in office until 2022. He was arrested in 2023 and has remained behind bars after being convicted on corruption charges, allegations he denies.

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