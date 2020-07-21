Jofra Archer cleared to rejoin England squad after second negative test for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer has been cleared to join the squad ahead of the third and deciding Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester after having tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time.

Archer was asked to isolate himself for five days after he made unauthorised tripe to his home in Brighton following the Southampton Test hence breaking the bio-secure protocols of the board. He was dropped from the Manchester playing with the announcement made by ECB moments before the toss. He was later fined and given a written warning by the board.

Archer, while in isolation had resumed his training. And on Tuesday, he was cleared to join the squad, hence being available for selection for the third Test. Captain Joe Root also clarified that his error in judgment will play no role in his selection.

"As far as I'm concerned, he's been through disciplinary meeting," Root said on Monday night. "He's very aware of the consequences now of his actions and he's very remorseful about what he's done.

"As team-mates we've tried to make sure that we've been there for him in many respects, but he's very well aware he made a massive error.

"Once that disciplinary is gone through and it's been made very aware of what his punishment is, I think now is time for us to look at it in terms of him being available for selection."

His return could pose a serious challenge for the team management on the selection of the pace lineup for the decider in Manchester. Stuarty Broad and Chris Woakes have impressed the selectors with their show in the second Test. Besides, James Anderson was rested for the second Test to be available for the third.

