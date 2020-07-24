ENG vs WI | Joe Root creates unwanted England record after second consecutive run-out dismissal

Image Source : GETTY Joe Root run out by Roston Chase on day 1 of 3rd Test against West Indies in Manchester

England captain Joe Root on Friday registered an unwanted record following his run-out dismissal on day 1 of the third and final Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Root, with his dismissal, became the England captain with the most run-out dismissals.

Root returned to international cricket in the second game in the series after taking a break from the opener owing to the birth of his second child. In the second innings of the game, Root had a to sacrifice his wicket in a bid to keep Ben Stokes alive. It was a run-out dismissal. On Friday, the fashion of his departure was similar. Misjudging a single, Root was found stranded in the middle as Roston Chase threw directly at the stumps from backward point.

With the departure on Friday, Root now has four run-out dismissals as an England captain, breaking the 118-year-old record of three by Archie MacLaren.

This is also not the first time in his captaincy period that he has fallen short of the crease twice in a Test series. Back in 2018, he was dismissed in a similar manner twice during the India series at home, hence becoming the first captain to be run-out twice in two separate Test series in the last two years.

Overall, Root has been dismissed run out six times in his career. Now only Geoff Boycott and Matt Prior have been dismissed in this manner more times (7) for England.

Talking about the game, England lost Dom Sibley in the first over and captain Root near the end of the session to reach lunch at 66-2 on the first day of the deciding Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday.

It was an encouraging start for the tourists, especially with England being one specialist batsman light for the match after choosing to select four fast bowlers as well as a spinner. That meant star allrounder Ben Stokes moved up the order to No. 4.

